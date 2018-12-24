SouthDoc warns the public to keep their phonelines free when contacting them over Christmas

Anyone using SouthDoc over the Christmas and new year period, is reminded to keep their phoneline free so a nurse can ring back and speak to the caller.

Staff at the out-of-hours medical service, say they often have difficulties getting through to people after they make the initial call.

They’ve also appealed to the public to have patience when trying to get through on the service’s phoneline, as the festive period is always the busiest time of year.

During last year’s festive period, new year’s eve was the busiest day for SouthDoc, with 1,893 patients seen in Kerry and Cork.

St Stephen’s Day was also a very busy one, with 1,861 people requiring a doctor in the two counties.

During the period covered by SouthDoc last Christmas, which began on December 22nd and concluded on January 1st, 714 people used the service in Tralee, with 642 in Killarney and 714 in Listowel.

This year, the service kicked in at lunchtime today, with many GPs re-opening on December 27.

Dr Eamon Shanahan advises anyone who contacts the service, to ensure they have their medical card number to hand, if required, and also to ensure their line is kept free:

The number for contacting SouthDoc is 1850 33 59 99 for anyone requiring a GP.