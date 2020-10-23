Southdoc patients in Listowel must continue to travel to Tralee to see a doctor

Anyone who needs to see an out-of-hours doctor in the Listowel area over the coming weeks, will have to travel to Tralee.

Southdoc services in Listowel had to be curtailed during the March lockdown, after it emerged that one third of all available GPs, were over 60 and therefore in the vulnerable category for Covid.

This shortage of personnel has meant anyone in the Listowel area needing to see a doctor out of hours, has had to travel to Tralee over the last six months.

Director of Southdoc Dr Gary Stack, says this practice is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

However, he assured the public that the service in Kerry will remain open as normal under Level Five restrictions, and is likely to be busy: