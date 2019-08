Southdoc was paid over €1 million in medical card payments last year.

The out-of-hours family doctor service is the fifth highest recipient in the country under the Primary Care Reimbursement Service, receiving €1,145,730.44 in gross payments during 2018.

Figures released from the HSE show the out-of-hours service in Carlow and Kilkenny, known as Caredoc, received more than €4.3 million.