South-West Munster air ambulance service has three callouts in first day of operation

An air ambulance service which covers South-West Munster had three callouts in its first day of operation.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, went into service yesterday, following delays due to the signing of a contract between operators and the HSE.

During its first day in operation yesterday, the new air ambulance received three callouts.

The service, which covers Kerry, operates from Rathcoole Aerodrome, just north-east of Millstreet.

It’s expected to respond to 500 calls per year in South-West Munster, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.