South-West Munster air ambulance service to be launched by Minister for Foreign Affairs next week

An air ambulance service which covers South-West Munster will be launched by the Minister for Foreign Affairs next week.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, went into service in July, following delays due to the signing of a contract between operators and the HSE.

The service, which covers Kerry, operates from Rathcoole Aerodrome, just north-east of Millstreet.

It is expected to respond to 500 calls per year in South-West Munster, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, will launch the service on Monday morning at its Cork airbase.

The launch will also include the first service figures from the air ambulance.