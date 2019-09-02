South-West Munster air ambulance service had 56 missions in first month

An air ambulance service which covers South-West Munster had 56 missions in its first month of service.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, went into service in July, following delays due to the signing of a contract between operators and the HSE.

The service, which covers Kerry, operates from Rathcoole Aerodrome, just north-east of Millstreet.

It was officially launched earlier today by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

It is expected to respond to 500 calls per year in South-West Munster, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

John Kearney, founder of the Irish Community Rapid Response, says the service is available for nationwide call-outs:

The National Ambulance Service tasks the HEMS through 112 / 999 calls to its National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).