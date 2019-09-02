South-West Munster air ambulance service had 56 missions in first month

Liam O'Riordan, from Rathcoole, who fell off a ladder and injured his back was the first person to be airlifted to hospital by the charity Air Ambulance pictured on Monday with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, John Kearney, Founder, ICRR, Captain John Murray and crew members Edward Walsh and Paul Traynor at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North County Cork.

An air ambulance service which covers South-West Munster had 56 missions in its first month of service.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, went into service in July, following delays due to the signing of a contract between operators and the HSE.

The service, which covers Kerry, operates from Rathcoole Aerodrome, just north-east of Millstreet.

It was officially launched earlier today by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

It is expected to respond to 500 calls per year in South-West Munster, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

John Kearney, founder of the Irish Community Rapid Response, says the service is available for nationwide call-outs:

 

The National Ambulance Service tasks the HEMS through 112 / 999 calls to its National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

