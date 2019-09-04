South west Kerry region left without ambulance

The south west Kerry region was left without an ambulance this morning.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Norma Moriarty says normally two ambulances cover the large geographical area along with a rapid response car, which is unable to carry patients.

One of the ambulances has been taken out of service for repairs and this morning the remaining vehicle was called to an emergency outside of the area.

Fianna Fail Councillor Norma Moriarty says this means some people in the region would have to wait at least an hour-and-a-half for an ambulance.

She is calling on HSE management to immediately lease a second ambulance for the region.

Cllr Moriarty says south west Kerry is being treated unfairly when it comes to health care:

Meanwhile, Councillor Norma Moriarty says the community day hospital in Caherciveen has been closed since yesterday.

It’s understood the issue centres around clearance for new staff.

Cllr Moriarty says the closure is having a huge impact on the area: