South/South West Hospital Group urges people of Kerry to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines

The people of Kerry are being urged to continue to follow the current COVID-19 guidelines this bank holiday weekend.

Management at the South/South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to focus on restricting their movements, hand washing, cough etiquette, face masks and recognising COVID-19 symptoms.

The Group says while it recognises that staying at home and staying isolated can be difficult, doing so can save lives.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, says adhering to the advice of public health experts is a matter of ongoing urgency.

Mr O’Dwyer added that the Hospital Group is very proud of its dedicated staff, who are working tirelessly to fight the virus, and that its hospitals remain open for people who need urgent treatment.