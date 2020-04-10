South/South West Hospital Group asks us to stay at home this Easter

The South/South West Hospital Group is appealing to us all to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Staff and management at the hospital group, which includes UHK, praised people for remaining at home last weekend and have asked us to maintain this into the long weekend.

CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer says not adhering to the national guidelines on COVID-19 will inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system.

Mr O’Dwyer says they’re very proud of hospital staff for their perseverance and for providing the best possible care to patients.

The hospital group is also reminding us to continue to follow the Government’s COVID-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and hand hygiene.