South/South West Hospital Group asks us to stay at home this Easter

By
radiokerrynews
-
Operational briefing from the South / South West Hospital Group management at the group's recently established Covid-19 Operations Centre. The centre co-ordinates the Covid-19 response across 14 hospitals in counties Kerry, Cork, Waterford and South Tipperary. Pictured (L:R) are Dr Orla Healy, HSE; Peter Daly, HSE; Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, Defence Forces Chief of Staff; Breda O’Riordan, HSE; Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, SSWHG and Kieran Henry, National Ambulance Service.

The South/South West Hospital Group is appealing to us all to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Staff and management at the hospital group, which includes UHK, praised people for remaining at home last weekend and have asked  us to maintain this into the long weekend.

CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer says not adhering to the national guidelines on COVID-19 will inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system.

Mr O’Dwyer says they’re very proud of hospital staff for their perseverance and for providing the best possible care to patients.

The hospital group is also reminding us to continue to follow the Government’s COVID-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and hand hygiene.

Operational briefing from the South / South West Hospital Group management at the Group’s recently established Covid-19 Operations Centre. The Centre co-ordinates the Covid-19 response across 14 hospitals in counties Kerry, Cork, Waterford and South Tipperary. Pictured (L:R) are Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, Defence Forces Chief of Staff and Peter Daly, HSE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR