South South West Hospital Group appealing to public to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions this St Patrick’s Day

Management at South South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to continue to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions this St Patrick’s Day.

The Hospital group, which includes University Hospital Kerry, are appealing to people stay safe and continue to work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The South South West Hospital Group are urging members of the public not to make any unnecessary journeys outside of their 5km and to continue to reduce their social contacts and keep their distance from others.

Management at the hospitals acknowledge that staying at home and staying isolated is very difficult but are reminding people again that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South South West Hospital Group says staff have been working tirelessly to fight the virus and provide high quality care to patients.

He says all the group’s hospitals remain open for people who are unwell and need treatment, adding emergency departments have a number of measures in place to ensure patient safety.