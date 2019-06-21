South and Mid Kerry Rowing – June 19th, 2019

On today’s In Conversation from 6pm Joe McGill was at the launch of the South and Mid Kerry Rowing season which took place on Friday Night. Joe will chat to the various clubs involved and find out about the traditions and people associated with the clubs.
Tralee court hears an error led to a man going to prison despite being...
Tralee Circuit Court has heard an error led to a man going to prison instead of being released on bail.The matter was brought to...
31 Kerry primary schools recognised for STEM achievements
31 Kerry primary schools have been recognised for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths.They'll each receive a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover...
€6.5 million allocated for two Kerry greenway projects
€6.5 million has been allocated for two greenway projects in Kerry.Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement of this morning.€3 million...
Celebrating 30 years in business – June 20th, 2019
John Moriarty from Dingle is celebrating 30 years in business & 55 years in the hospitality sector this summer. During this time, he has...
Mental Health Education – June 20th, 2019
Education for schools and families on how to deal with mental illness in younger people is hugely important. Kate Moore from Tralee recently wrote...
Fertility Treatment Abroad – June 20th, 2019
Dr Mary McCaffrey from the Scotia Clinic discusses the Ireland/Greece solution in regards to fertility treatment.