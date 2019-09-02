South Kerry school secures numbers to retain two-teacher status

A South Kerry school has secured enough pupils to ensure it will retain its two-teacher status.

Scoil an Ghleanna, Pobal Scoil Náisiúnta in St Finian’s Bay, Ballinskelligs is Ireland’s first Gaeltacht Community National School.

Patronage of Scoil an Ghleanna has been transferred from the Bishop of Kerry to Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB).

The new community school needed to secure one extra student to retain its two teachers.

Kerry ETB has confirmed that a family recently moved to the area and two children joined the school which now has 16 pupils, enough to keep its two teachers.