South Kerry road which was partially wash away to reopen this evening

A road in South Kerry, which was partially washed away due to surface water, will reopen this evening.

Kerry County Council says the R569, which links Kilgarvan and Kenmare to the main N22 Killarney-Cork road, will reopen at 5 o’clock; it had been due to reopen tomorrow following extensive structural repairs.

The road has been closed at Loo Bridge since February 9th after being undermined due to surface water.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has thanked council staff and management for their work, particularly during severe weather conditions.