South Kerry post office previously earmarked for closure given a lifeline

A South Kerry post office previously earmarked for closure has been given a lifeline.

Mastergeehy Post Office was scheduled to close in January as part of An Post’s rationalisation plan.

An Post have confirmed the post office will remain open, however, it’s dependent on an appropriate candidate offering a suitable premises.





Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae says, following a further 14-day consultation period which was granted at his request, he believes a local person will tender for the post office contract.

He says it’s very welcome news for the area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae also welcomed the announcement that An Post has chosen to keep a post office in operation in Mastergeehy, subject to conditions.

He says it’s fantastic news for all involved, and the latest developement will help the communities of Dromid and Mastergeehy to retain their strong, rural identity.