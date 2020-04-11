South Kerry man says demand for his UK clearing business up during COVID-19 crisis

A South Kerry man, who owns a large business in the UK, says demand for his services has increased during the COVID-19 crisis.

Brendan O’Shea set up Just Clear in 2012, a clearing company which empties properties and recycles materials throughout the UK.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Just Clear’s decontamination services have become a large part of its business.

Mr O’Shea, who’s from Cahersiveen, says his company plans on decontaminating tens of thousands of properties in the coming months.

Just Clear currently employs 70 people in the UK.

Speaking on the Saturday Supplement, Mr O’Shea said he’s proud to play his part to lessen the effects of the coronavirus.