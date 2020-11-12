South Kerry Greenway granted by An Bord Pleanala

The South Kerry Greenway project and accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed has been granted by An Bord Pleanala, subject to conditions.

The multi-million-euro greenway, being developed by Kerry County Council, has been the subject of controversy in recent years and was the focus of an extensive oral hearing last year.

The South Kerry Greenway project dates back to 2011 when South Kerry Development Partnership compiled a feasibility report into a greenway in the Iveragh Peninsula; the project is being spearheaded by Kerry County Council.

In 2014, then Junior Transport Minister Alan Kelly turned the sod on the project, which was hoped would tackle rural depopulation and boost the local economy.

The 32-kilometre route from Renard to Glenbeigh for cyclists and pedestrians comprises 222 land holdings affecting 197 landowners.

It had been hoped to secure the land needed by agreement but following unsuccessful negotiations over a number of years with some landowners, Kerry County Council decided in 2015 to acquire the land by Compulsory Purchase Order.

This decision caused anger among some landowners and led to a national protest by the Irish Farmers’ Association outside Kerry County Council offices in Tralee; they said they weren’t opposed to the greenway but the CPO.

The greenway, which will cost around €20 million to develop, was the subject of a four-week oral hearing by An Bord Pleanala last October and November; around 190 submissions were made in advance.

The hearing examined the greenway itself and the controversial CPO application, the first to be made for an amenity project in the country.

Kerry County Council says it is currently considering the details contained in the An Bord Pleanála decision and will comment further in due course.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen said the decision to approve the project represents an enormous boost for the county and for south Kerry in particular.

He says the greenway will bring huge tourism, social and economic benefits to the entire south Kerry area and he looks forward to its construction at the earliest opportunity.