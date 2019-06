Emergency services were called out to a gorse fire in Caherdaniel yesterday and again this morning.

Five fire units from Sneem, Kenmare and Cahersiveen were tasked to the scene near Sheep’s Head Cottage, east of Lamb’s Head shortly before 2pm yesterday afternoon.

A second call at 2.30am this morning tasked two units from Sneem and Cahersiveen.

They dealt with the blaze, finishing at the scene by 7.30am this morning.