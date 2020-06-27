South Kerry Gaeltacht residents asked to take part in research on mobile phone coverage

Residents of the South Kerry Gaeltacht are being asked to take part in research on mobile phone coverage.

It’s hoped the research by the Uíbh Ráthach Taskforce can be used to support the improvement of communications infrastructure in areas it’s lacking, by highlighting it to service suppliers.

People taking part will be asked to download a free app and use it to record signal strength at home or at work a few times daily for a number of weeks.

Those looking to take part can contact Uíbh Ráthach Taskforce Research Officer, Shane Grant on 087 647 4675 or [email protected]