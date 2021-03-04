South Kerry community should be used as template for efficient vaccine roll out

The efficient roll out of the vaccine in Sneem last weekend should be used as a template for other communities to follow.

That’s according to local Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty.

Over 130 people were vaccinated in Sneem last Saturday alone.

The huge vaccination effort involved the local GP practice staff as well as retired doctors and nurses in the area.

The local men’s shed as well as members of the CE scheme provided traffic management to support the rollout.

Retired GP Paddy Malone, who was involved with the administration of vaccines, paid tribute to the brilliant work and organisational skills of Sneem GP, Dr Hernan Ganzo.

Nationally, it’s emerged that the Government failed to meet its target of administering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the over 85s last week.

There has also been criticism of the uneven roll out of the vaccine.

Some GPs around the country have reported not receiving sufficient vaccines to administer to those who are over 85.

In Sneem, the GP practice received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine which allowed the vaccination of all people aged over 70 along with some who are under 70.

Cllr Norma Moriarty, whose party is a member of Government, said she accepts that there are still issues to be resolved but said communities need to work with the HSE.