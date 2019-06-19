South Kerry co-op seeking to diversify enterprise

A South Kerry co-op says it’s examining potential opportunities to diversify the enterprise.

Comharcumann Naomh Fhionáin held a public meeting in Waterville recently to seek ideas from the community of south west Kerry.

Farmers formed the co-op in the 1970s to meet the needs of the farming community; the enterprise currently employs six people.

The co-op says the nature of farming is changing and is looking at diversifying activities in an effort to adapt to market realities.

People with suggestions for the co-op’s future direction may submit their ideas to its board of directors at the Comharcumann office in Kenneigh, Waterville by July 12th.