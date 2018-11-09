A South Kerry butcher has been served a closure order for multiple offences.

An officer of the HSE and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland conducted an inspection in Mike Sheahan Butchers, Church Street, Cahersiveen, on the 4th of October, and subsequently ordered the premises to be closed with immediate effect.

A closure order is served where it is deemed that there is, or likely to be, a grave and immediate danger to public health.





The report noted a number of reasons for making the closure order, including dirt and mildew-stained walls and doors throughout the premises; blood spilled on the floor and shelving; stale meat was found in the collection chambers in the bandsaw; and a worktop was not accessible for cleaning.

The report also highlighted that the door to the walk-in freezer was secured with a timber plank, seals were damaged and some of the meat was not fully frozen.

Sticky fly papers full of flies were hanging in the cutting room and bluebottles were observed on the meat block.

The HSE and FSAI report said risks include possible contamination of food, the attraction of pests and the impairment of traceability.

Mike Sheahan Butchers was required to close with immediate effect and not to reopen until it receives a court order or written direction by the HSE.

Attempts by Radio Kerry to contact Mr Sheahan for comment were unsuccessful.