South Kerry 5 In A Row For St.Mary’s

St.Mary’s are the Walsh’s Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship winners yet again.

They’ve completed the 5 in a row with a 3-17 to 2-9 victory over Dromid Pearses.

Mary’s raced into a 3 points to no score lead inside 6 minutes, with Dromid finally getting on the board with a point of their own after 9 minutes. After Dromid narrowed the gap to 1 Mary’s had back to back points of their own, including a 50 yard Bryan Sheehan free. Mary’s, who were in charge at midfield, were ahead by 5 points to 2 at the 1/4 hour mark. Dromid meanwhile would not score again until 4 minutes from half time.





Mary’s were on top throughout, goaling in the 18th minute. Dromid failed to make the most of a scoring chance of their own and Mary’s punished them at the other end, with Sean Cournane netting http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SKFinal1goal.mp3 That goal made it 1-6 to 0-2 and Mary’s tagged to 2 more points, meaning they had hit a decisive 1-5 in a row.

Mary’s led 1-10 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

Mary’s it was who started the better in the second period, putting over the first three points, the last of those from Denis Daly, who was scoring his third point of the decider. Dromid had the next 2 points to reduce the deficit to 1-13 to 0-8 after 9 minutes of the half.

A goal was what Dromid needed and it arrived through Chris Farrelly in the 42nd minute http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dromidgoal.mp3 The Dromid joy was short lived however as Mary’s netted themselves within 2 minutes to go 8 clear once more, Denis Daly the scorer http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2marys.mp3 Mary’s were now ahead by 2-13 to 1-8 and the result was never in doubt from thereon.

Dominick O’Sullivan goaled for Dromid 4 minutes from time with John Casey doing likewise for Mary’s soon after.