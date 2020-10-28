South Doc paid over €1.1 million for services in Kerry during 2019

South Doc was paid over €1.1 million for services in Kerry during 2019.

The out of hours service and GP practices are paid allowances or fees for treating medical card patients and providing services for state health schemes.

The HSE revealed the amount paid to GPs under the Primary Care Reimbursement Service.

Dr Attila Adamik was the highest paid individual under the scheme with €442,000, followed by Dr John T. Buckley with €439,000 and Dr Paul McKernan on €435,000.

These payments include practice support allowance, which helps to offset the cost of running a clinic.

Outside of individual GPs, South Doc Services Limited received the greatest amount from the HSE in 2019, when it received €1,124,958.54.