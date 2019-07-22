On Wednesday August 14th Radio Kerry’s Sounds Country with the Stars comes to the Tintean Theatre Ballybunion.

Three hours of the best in country music with Mick Flavin, Declan Nerney, Louise Morrissey, TR Dallas, Kathy Durkin, Bernie Heaney and Killarney’s Aidan Moynihan.

The Ryan Turner House band will provide the music and harmonies for all the acts and our MC will be Radio Kerry’s own King of Country for the past 29 years Dermot Moriarty!

Tickets €27 available from Ballybunion Tourist Office, Radio Kerry and Tintean.ie

https://www.tintean.ie/events-1/sounds-country-with-the-stars

Ballybunion’s Ger Walsh will be sitting in the hot seat for Dermot on Radio Kerry that night when he will broadcast live from Tintean!