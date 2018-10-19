Sounds Country with the Stars – November 14th, 2018

Here at Radio Kerry we know that our country music fans love a good night out with lots of variety! So we’ve gathered some of the best in the business for Sounds Country with the Stars at Ballyroe heights Hotel, Tralee on November 14th!

Michael English, Robert Miizzell, Louise Morrissey, Mick Flavin, TR Dallas, Eddie Lee and Noreen Ashe and Dermot & Sinead Moriarty. Dermot will also be our MC for the night.

Tickets €27, plus debit or credit card fees from Radio Kerry, Tralee

Also available on Eventbrite dot ie €27 + booking & Card Fees

€27 cash sales on at Ballyroe Heights Hotel