Songs of Kerry and others, a new CD featuring some of Kerry’s Best Loved songs is now on sale for just €10 at Recovery Haven, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Songs of Kerry and others, a new CD featuring some of Kerry’s Best Loved songs is now on sale for just €10 at Recovery Haven, Tralee, purchase online at www.recoveryhavenkerry.com or via the Charity’s facebook page. Proceeds in aid of the Cancer Support Charity, Recovery Haven.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR