Son of anti-apartheid campaigner pays tribute to Kerry priest

The son of an anti-apartheid campaigner has paid tribute to a Kerry priest who helped his father escape the South African regime in 1977.

The late Fr Teddy Molyneaux, who died last year, was from Listowel but worked in South Africa.

He gave his passport to Donald Woods, allowing him leave the country; the film Cry Freedom tells this story and that of murdered activist Steve Biko.

The priest in the film, Fr Kani, was based on Fr Teddy Molyneaux, but Teddy’s identity had to be disguised as he was still working in South Africa during the apartheid regime when the film was released in 1987.

The Listowel man is seen as having played a key role in helping to dismantle apartheid.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Dillon Woods, son of the late Donald Woods, said Fr Teddy was a courageous man.