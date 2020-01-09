Solutions sought to damage caused to Killarney roads by jarvey horses

Kerry County Council is looking to New York and other locations in a bid to find long term solutions to the damage done to Killarney roads by the hooves of jarvey horses.

Cllr Brendan Cronin called on the local authority to urgently resurface the Ross Road in the town as it is a vital residential and tourist route.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin told the monthly Killarney Municipal District meeting that Ross Road needs to be urgently resurfaced with tarmacadam as it is in a deplorable state.

Killarney MD engineer, John Ahern said the damage caused to the road surface was as a result of the hooves of jarvey horses.

He said that €30,000 was spent in January 2017 resurfacing the road and within two years the trenches caused by the hooves have reappeared.

Mr Ahern said the council will be seeking special funding from the Department of Transport to trial different materials to ensure the best lifespan and value for money.

He added that the council is researching the matter and this has included looking to New York city where damage has been caused to road surfaces there by carriage horse hooves.