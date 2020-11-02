Solutions being examined to address issues with Farranfore water pipe

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are examining solutions to address issues with a water pipe in Farranfore.

This pipe is located along the main Tralee to Killarney road, which is one of the busiest routes in the county, and has burst numerous times.

This pipe last burst on August 18th; there were also two similar bursts on this pipeline in 2019 and a major burst in 2017, all of which occurred around the same week in August each time.

All of these incidents resulted in heavy flooding on the road and traffic delays.

A meeting took place between Irish Water and Kerry County Council recently to discuss the issues at this location.

Irish Water says it’s aware there have been a number of bursts in the Farranfore area in recent times due to the age and condition of the pipes.

The national body adds it regrets any inconvenience these incidents caused.

Irish Water says it’s working alongside Kerry County Council to examine solutions to address the issue and will keep customers updated.