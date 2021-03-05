Solicitor tells judge that people of Kenmare must have thought Lotto had hit town

A solicitor has told Killarney District Court that the sight of €3,000 being thrown out a window must have led the people of Kenmare to think that the Lotto had hit town.

Pádraig O’Connell was speaking on behalf of a client who pleaded guilty to the possession of drugs with intention to supply.

The man had been arrested and charged following a garda drugs operation in South Kerry over the past week.

Superintendent for the Killarney Garda Division, Flor Murphy says the operation reflects the force’s commitment to tackling the illegal drugs trade in Killarney and South Kerry.

The garda divisional drugs unit along with local gardaí searched six properties in Kenmare, Killarney and Milltown as part of the operation.

As a result of the searches and arrests, gardaí have seized cocaine, cannabis and suspected ecstasy worth around €7,500 and almost €9,000 (€8,650) in cash.

Two men were arrested. One was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The other man, Michal Maj of 48 Sunnyhill Grove Kenmare, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intention to supply and obstruction, at Killarney District Court on Tuesday.

On Monday last, gardaí carried out a raid on the 20-year-old’s home in Kenmare.

Mr Maj took €3,000 wrapped in a bundle and threw it out of a window.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told Killarney District Court that the people of Kenmare must have thought that the Lotto had hit town.

Gardaí recovered the money. They found a total of €5,000 in the house made up of cash, drugs and paraphernalia.

Mr Maj was brought to Killarney garda station for questioning and on Tuesday he entered a guilty plea. He said his intention to supply the drugs was based on sharing them with friends. He said he had to feed a drug habit due to depression.

Mr O’Connell told Judge David Waters that the young man had no previous convictions and wished to return to Poland. He urged the judge not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Judge Waters gave Mr Maj four months in prison suspended for one year.

Mr Maj is due to return to Poland on March 14th.