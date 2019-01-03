Solicitor for Kerry election candidate says he’s appalled by newspaper report

A solicitor has criticised a newspaper report that said his client, a candidate in May’s local elections, is facing assault charges.

Yesterday, the Irish Sun reported that Jackie Healy-Rae Junior, who’s contesting the election in the Castleisland Electoral Area, is one of three men facing charges over an alleged altercation.

The Irish Sun reported that Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr and two other men are facing charges over an alleged fight that took place in Kenmare on December 28th, 2017.





The paper stated that the men will appear before Kenmare District Court in April.

Jackie Healy-Rae, who’s a candidate in May’s county council elections, told Radio Kerry yesterday that he’d received nothing to tell him that he was going to appear in court in April.

Pádraig O’Connell is the solicitor for the three men.

He says he’s absolutely appalled that an organ of the media would refer to summonses being issued before the summonses, if any, were served.

Mr O’Connell says if any summonses are served, they’ll be fully defended.

He says the newspaper report has raised concerns over data protection; he wants this looked into and is seeking an explanation.