Solicitor for family of couple killed in Gap of Dunloe want recommended barrier put in place

The solicitor for the family of a couple killed in the Gap of Dunloe says they’d like a recommendation for a barrier to be erected to be taken on board.

Adrian Hegarty was speaking following the inquests in Killarney yesterday into the deaths of Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner Normand Larose, who were from Phoenix, Arizona in the US.

The couple, who were holidaying in Killarney, died when the pony and trap they were travelling in towards Kate Kearney’s Cottage left the road and ended up down a ravine on April 9th last year.

The inquest heard the couple died from blunt force trauma, and the jury returned verdicts of accidental death and recommended a barrier be erected at that section of road to avoid future accidents.

No family of the deceased attended the hearing, but solicitor acting on their behalf, Adrian Hegarty said any improvement in safety would be welcomed.