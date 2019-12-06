Solicitor confirms Kerry county councillor has lodged appeal against conviction

Kerry county councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has lodged an appeal against his conviction for assault.

That’s according to solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who represents the Independent councillor, his brother Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell.

In Kenmare District Court today, all three men received fully suspended sentences ranging between six and eight months for assault and criminal damage offences.

24-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae and his 22-year-old brother Kevin, both of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, assaulted Kieran James at both Main Street and East Park Lane, Kenmare on the 28th December, 2017.

34-year-old Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, assaulted both Mr James and Cornelius O’Sullivan; he also broke the latter’s glasses.

In a victim impact statement, Mr James said he’s had two operations on his nose following the assault, has constant headaches, and has suffered significant financial losses as a consequence of the injuries.

He added that his subsequent wedding in the town was marred by memories of the assault.

Judge David Waters today imposed an eight-month sentence on Jackie Healy-Rae, a seven-month term on his brother Kevin and a six-month sentence on Malachy Scannell, with all suspended for a period of one year.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell spoke outside the court about Councillor Healy-Rae’s intention not to resign his seat on the council and Joint Policing Committee and also about the appeal to the conviction and sentence.