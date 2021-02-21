Social scientist says Kerry schools should be allowed reopen

Schools in Kerry should be allowed to open now rather than be waiting for case numbers to fall in Dublin.

That’s according to Eoin O’Malley, social scientist at the school of law and government at DCU, who says it would be better to focus on a county’s incidence rate, when determining whether schools should reopen.

It comes after Professor Gabriel Scally said schools should only return in areas where Covid-19 rates are low.

Eoin O’Malley says counties with lower incidence rates, such as Kerry, should be allowed open their schools.