Kerry this week hosts the 73rd Victory Shield, with the opening round of games taking place today.

The first match in this U16 tournament is at 1 today between Scotland and Wales, at St. Brendan’s Park in Tralee.

At 6 defending champions Republic of Ireland go up against their Northern counterparts, at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.





Republic of Ireland manager Paul Osam http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/monamosam.mp3