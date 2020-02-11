Snow and ice on many Kerry roads

Caution is advised on many Kerry roads this morning due to treacherous weather conditions.

Conditions on the N71 Molls Gap road from Kenmare to Killarney are very poor.

Gardai say a truck has become stuck due to snow near the top of Moll’s Gap – large vehicles are not able to pass and should avoid the route.

The only other road to Kenmare – the R569 the Loo Bridge/Kenmare Road is closed until further notice due to storm damage.

There is also snow and ice on roads around Listowel and Tarbert this morning and Kerry County Council says the Conor Pass is passable but caution is advised.