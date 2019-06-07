Sneem marking 50th anniversary of de Gaulle visit

Sneem is today marking the 50th anniversary of the unannounced visit of Charles de Gaulle.

Shortly after his resignation as French President, Charles de Gaulle and his wife arrived in Sneem and stayed in the Heron Cove Hotel.

The south Kerry village is today marking the historic visit with a series of events; among those in attendance will be the French Ambassador and retired French senators.





Those in attendance will retrace the walk taken by de Gaulle on Derrynane Strand, before viewing photos of the visit at the Sneem Hotel and have lunch at Parknasilla.

This evening there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the de Gaulle monument in Sneem Square.

Dr Patrick Malone is one of the organisers of today’s event: