Kerry director of drug harm reduction group calls for information-based approach

A Kerry director of a group which aims to limit the danger of contaminated and high-strength drugs says a new approach is needed to deal with the problem.

Florian Scheibein from Sneem works with the organisation, Help Not Harm.

In recent days, a number of young people in South Kerry were admitted to hospital with delayed after effects of taking recreational drugs.

20-year-old Kildare man Brandon Webb is also warning about taking drugs; he had 300 mini-seizures after taking ecstasy at a festival last year.

Help Not Harm is developing an app to collect information about possible contaminated drugs worldwide, in an effort to warn those taking drugs about bad batches.

Mr Scheibein says the aim is to give drug users more information.