Sneem Digital Hub to open in the coming weeks

A digital hub will open in South Kerry in the coming weeks.

The Sneem Digital Hub will provide high-speed broadband, hot-desking for remote workers, a low-cost base for business start-ups and options for companies seeking to expand remotely.

Video conferencing technology and meeting rooms will also be available.





The Sneem Digital Hub will be officially launched by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin on April 1st.

Car maker Mercedes-Benz is also supporting the initiative; it’s supplying facility with a new Mercedes-Benz Vito van for their exclusive use for a one-year period.