Sneem Christmas Fair, this Sunday from 11am to 5pm at the Sneem Hotel.

Sneem Christmas Fair, this Sunday (Dec 2nd) from 11am to 5pm at the Sneem hotel. Santa arrives at 1 o’clock. A fun filled day with a magician, face painting, monster raffle and The Rosen Choir. Bar food served all day. Free entry.
