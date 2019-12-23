Sneem Black Pudding granted special European status

Sneem Black Pudding is being granted special European status.

The pudding is being included in the Protected Geographical Indications list by the European Commission.

Sneem Black Pudding is a traditional blood pudding uncased and tray-baked and has a deep red-brown colour and is free from artificial colours, flavours, bulking agents and preservatives.

The register of Protected Geographical Indications recognises and protects foods with a unique link to a distinct geographical area, which benefits the local economy and food tourism.

It means another producer can’t market their product using the same name unless they produce it in the area and with the same methods.

Sneem Black Pudding has become only the seventh Irish product to have food designation status.

Oriel Sea Salt, Oriel Sea Minerals, Imokilly Regato Cheese all have Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, while the Waterford Blaa, Connemara Hill Lamb, Timoleague Brown Pudding and Clare Island Salmon have PGI status.