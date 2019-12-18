Smoky Coal Ban for Killarney – December 18th, 2019

Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton announced yesterday that Killarney is among a group of towns where the burning of smoky coal will be banned from next September. Local councillors Donal Grady and Michael Gleeson gave their reaction to Jerry. At the end of the interview, Cllr Gleeson spoke to Jerry about a possible interest in the former St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney which is for sale.

