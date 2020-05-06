Smallest weekly increase in confirmed Kerry COVID-19 cases

13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry over the past seven days, marking the smallest weekly increase since the outbreak began.

This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor.

There were 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry, as of midnight May 3rd.

Coupling this with Census 2016 data, this means there is an average of one case of the coronavirus per 491 people – or a rate of 204 cases per 100,000.

Kerry ranks 22th in the 26-county republic in terms of confirmed cases per population, with first being the worst affected and 26th being the least affected.

There have been 13 cases confirmed in the county over the past week, compared with 20 in the previous week.