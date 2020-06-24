A small mix breed dog mostly white with some brown patches is missing from the Castlemaine area since yesterday morning. Dog is micro-chipped. any information phone 089 7030589
Search continues for missing West Kerry man
A search is to resume off the Dingle coast this morning for a missing man.It's feared that the man in his fifties may have...
Over €62,500 allocated to enhance facilities in communities across Kerry
€62,534 in funding has been allocated to enhance facilities in communities across Kerry.It's part of the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) which provides capital grants...
Drone searching caves along Kerry coast for missing man
A drone is being used to search caves along the Kerry coast for a missing man.Valentia Coast Guard was notified at eight o’clock this...
Life-changing trip to Lesotho – June 23rd, 2020
Ciara Walsh from Caherciveen on a life-changing trip to Lesotho and why she's walking from Cahersiveen to Donegal to help the children she met...
Local Link Kerry – June 23rd, 2020
The bus service which recorder 160,500 passenger trips last year, saw an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May compared to May 2019. They've...
‘A Cocoon with a View’ – June 23rd, 2020
Alice Taylor details life in lockdown in her new book 'A Cocoon with a View'