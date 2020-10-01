Small Grey & White female cat missing from Woodford Listowel. Much loved pet. Reward Offered. Phone 087 7996211
Almost €12,000 to promote biodiversity in Kerry
Almost €12,000 is allocated to Kerry County Council this year to promote biodiversity.Around €700,000 was made available to councils around the country under The...
Upgrading works following an overflow at Tralee Wastewater Treatment Plant last year were delayed...
Upgrading works following an overflow at Tralee Wastewater Treatment Plant last year were delayed due to COVID-19.Irish Water say works at the Mulgrave Pump...
Giant outdoor umbrellas could help Killarney become Ireland’s al fresco dining capital
Giant outdoor umbrellas or street coverings could help Killarney become the al fresco dining capital of Ireland.That's according to Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael...
Halloween Ghost Stories Competition
Would you like to terrify to people of Kerry with an original ghost story?Kerry’s Full Breakfast and the Killarney Outlet Centre invites children under...
Medical Matters – September 30th, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
The Kingdom and COVID: Truly a Breed Apart? – September 30th, 2020
Anthropologist Dr Ciarán Walsh is a researcher in the Department of Anthropology at Maynooth University. He’s fascinated as to why Kerry has had a...