A small friendly mixed breed Kerry Blue/Yorkshire Terrier is missing from the Kilcummin area. Dog is black in colour and has grey around his mouth and under chin. He may answer to the name Sam. Dog was not wearing a collar and could be straying in either the Kilcummin or Scartaglin areas. Any information phone 083 1603416 that’s 083 1603416
Kerry Tourism Industry Federation call on politicians to mobilise behind the county
The Kerry Tourism Industry Federation is calling on Kerry politicians to set aside differences and mobilise behind their county.This follows an assessment commissioned by...
Minister not informed of Dublin hotel COVID-19 case before Caherciveen asylum seeker move
The Justice Minister is disappointed he wasn’t informed that COVID-19 was present in a Dublin hotel from where asylum seekers were sent to Caherciveen.Charlie...
Tusla staff in Kerry continue to provide essential frontline services
Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, says their staff in Kerry have continued to provide essential frontline services in recent weeks.Area Manager for Kerry,...
Terrace Talk – May 18th, 2020
On this week's Terrace Talk - The Greatest Day - 1970 & we speak to Michael Gleeson who was a member of the team,...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 19th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Postcards from Abroad: a New Zealand Story – May 19th, 2020
Eamonn Hickson spoke to Laura Moore from Castlegregory who’s working as a nurse in Auckland, New Zealand.