A small friendly mixed breed Kerry Blue/Yorkshire Terrier is missing from the Kilcummin area. Dog is black in colour and has grey around his mouth and under chin. He may answer to the name Sam. Dog was not wearing a collar and could be straying in either the Kilcummin or Scartaglin areas. Any information phone 083 1603416 that’s 083 1603416

