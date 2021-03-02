Slight decrease in number of Kerry people getting PUP

There’s been a slight decrease in the number of Kerry people getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection

This week (up to March 2nd), 18,064 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That is a decrease of 179 people compared to the previous week.

260 people in Kerry informed the department they were closing their PUP payment this week and returning to work; that’s down from 324 the previous week.

The number of Kerry people on the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or self-isolating continues to rise.

This week, 3,189 people got the payment; that’s up 33 from last week’s figure.