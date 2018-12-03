Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group considers judicial review of planning for windfarm

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group are actively considering seeking a judicial review following An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant permission to a windfarm in east Kerry.

The development will be located across seven townlands in the Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond area.

Planning had been refused by Kerry County Council.





Silverbirch Renewables Limited appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála, and it was granted subject to conditions.

Fred O’Sullivan, of the Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group, has serious concerns regarding the health and safety impacts of such a development on the local community.

A public meeting will take place in Gneeveguilla Community Centre tonight at 8.30pm to discuss the options available to the group.

Fred O’Sullivan says it is devastating news and says it is important people attend tonight’s meeting.