Skipper fined for breaching fishing regulations off Kerry coast

The skipper of a French trawler detained for breaching fishing regulations off the Kerry coast has been fined.

The man appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday, following the seizure of his vessel off the Great Blasket Island.

The Naval Service Vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats detained the French-registered fishing vessel approximately 25 nautical miles west of Great Blasket Island on Monday.

This was the sixth vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2020.

The following morning, the Irish Navy handed over the fishing trawler to gardaí at Dingle Pier.

The skipper of the trawler was brought before Tralee District Court and was fined €500 in total.

Those fines have been paid and the trawler has since left the jurisdiction.