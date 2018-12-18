Skills survey to assist in targeting investment and employment for Kerry

A skills survey has been launched in Kerry to assist in targeting investment and employment for the county.

Kerry County Council, in association with key stakeholders, launched the survey this week.

It is targeted at everyone living in Kerry, as well as those thinking about relocating to the county, those planning to set up a business in Kerry, and graduates planning to work in the county.





The online survey is available on the Kerry County Council website www.kerrycoco.ie and Kerry County Council is urging people to participate.

The survey will compile the skills possessed in the county and will highlight what is needed to enhance Kerry’s attractiveness as a place to work and to do business.

The information gathered from this survey will strengthen our capacity to generate investment and economic development in Kerry, according to Kerry County Council.

Economic Development Officer at Kerry County Council, Bridget Fitzgerald says it is essential that they have the necessary information about the county’s skills base and strengths of the existing and potential workforce to achieve greater employment locally.